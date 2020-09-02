Miss. company donates football tractor-trailers to several universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - KLLM Transport Services (KLLM) donated several tractor-trailers to Ole Miss, Mississippi State University, and the University of Southern Mississippi.
KLLM is based out of Jackson and is the second-largest temperature-controlled truckload carrier in the nation.
“We are thrilled to be donating football equipment tractor-trailers to all three Division-I FBS universities in Mississippi for the first time,” said Jim Richards, KLLM CEO and president. “These trucks will be visible nationwide as each team travels to away games and carries their equipment, and the marketing and branding value for each university throughout the year is immense. The feedback from each fanbase has been great over the last week.”
This is the first year KLLM has donated a tractor-trailer to Mississippi State University, the second year for Ole Miss, and the eleventh year for the University of Southern Mississippi.
All three tractor-trailers are wrapped with graphics head-to-toe representing each team’s colors and traditions and were designed in conjunction with each university.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.