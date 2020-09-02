Jackson Co. embroidery shop recognized for going ’above and beyond’ during the pandemic

JACKSON CO., Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday was a celebration of small businesses in Jackson County. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 12th Annual Anchor Awards, with a smaller crowd than usual due to COVID-19 protocols.
This year, Just For You Embroidery owner Katherine Ruckdeschel was the recipient of the Champion Award. The award is a new one for the Annual Anchor Awards, and it recognizes businesses that have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.
And it’s easy to figure out why Just For You Embroidery was chosen for the honor.
Since March, Ruckdeschel has been using her skills to make masks. She estimated she’s made thousands, which have gone to local businesses, funeral homes, schools and hospitals all across the country.
And she doesn’t charge a dime.
“There were too many people who had lost their jobs and I just felt that it would be a hardship for them but I felt it was important that they have the masks.” said Ruckdeschel.
Ruckdeschel’s embroidery business took a huge hit during the pandemic. Selling masks would have been an easy way to make up for lost business, but she said she just wanted to help.
“I’ve been in business long enough that there have low times and it’ll come back. It’ll come back. So I’ll just have to hang in there. And I keep myself busy.” said Ruckedeschel.
According to Ruckdeschel, busy was an understatement. She said when the pandemic first began, she would sometimes spend 12 hours a day making masks and she encouraged other small business owners to stay strong.
“It’s going to be very hard and just hang in there,” said Ruckdeschel. “Because it’ll come back. The economy comes back.”
Another new award, The President’s Award, was given to Singing River Health System for its hard work during the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.