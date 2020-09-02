Halter Marine, MGCCC team up to mold apprentice shipbuilders

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new apprenticeship program through Halter Marine is hoping to teach just 50 students the ins and outs of being a shipbuilder.
The apprenticeship program - which is being done in partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - kicked off classes Wednesday.
The goal is to make the 50 men and women into professionals who can move up the ladder to build successful careers in the shipbuilding industry.
“The sky’s the limit. You can start out as a welding apprentice, electrical apprentice, whichever craft you’re in, and get out of the apprentice school. When you get out, don’t look at it as the end, look at is as the beginning,” said Kevin Amis, Halter Marine Executive Vice President of Operations.
Back in the day, Amis was like the students. Now, he’s sharing that knowledge, experience and his own personal outcome.
“They make enough money as an apprentice to take care of their family, to feed, to clothe, to educate,” said Amis. “I myself was an apprentice and I did that. I had two children, sent both to college, and I think the apprentices have a great future in front of them.”
That future starts with this program, which puts the students in classes while rotating on the job training at Halter. In all, the students will end the apprenticeship program with 576 hours of classroom work and 8,000 hours on the job.
“Work yourself into an associate’s, degree then into a bachelor’s degree,” said Amis. “All of that with having a skilled craft profession is a recipe for nothing but success.”
Amis says he also expects 60 to 70 percent of the apprentice graduates to be part of Halter Marine’s production leadership.
