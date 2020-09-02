The Cannery Bar & Grill in Woolmarket pays homage to Biloxi family

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - As businesses across South Mississippi continue to reel from the fallout of COVID-19, others are just getting off the ground.
A new restaurant is opening its doors against economic headwinds. After more than a year of prep work, The Cannery Bar & Grill opens Thursday in Woolmarket.
“I’m the only fool out there.” said owner Matthew Mavar, about opening The Cannery Bar & Grill during a global pandemic.
Mavar was working on what he called an extension of his man-cave months before coronavirus hit.
“We’d been working on this for a long time,” said Mavar. “February hit, late March, COVID. I mean we were scared, but we weren’t nearly done. So we were like, oh this will be over way in time. You know, and here we are, and COVID is still here.”
More than just another place to get a burger and a beer, The Cannery is Mavar’s way of honoring his family.
“They used to have the old cannery cat food plant on Back Bay and used to do Kozy Kitten cat food as well,” said Mavar. “So, it’s kind of in homage to them. Everything that they’ve done for me is what’s brought me here.”
With a few other places to go in Woolmarket for great food, Mavar has set what he refers to as “Biloxi’s new gem of entertainment” apart from the rest and you see it as soon as you walk through the back door.
“Then you come out and you see the Shine Shack.” said Mavar. The Shine Shack was inspired by a hot spot that Mavar said he visited in Colorado.
“I wanted something to where, in the winter you could sit by a fire pit outside. You know, I wanted something to where the live music, the entertainment could really boost morale around the Gulf Coast,” said Mavar. “I really wanted to provide a really good atmosphere, and good music, and good people.”
Mavar said he wanted the atmosphere to feel like home for others and also a place where people could have a good time.
“A place where those people can go and feel a bit like home or if those people are looking for “a whiskey-shootin’, high-falootin’, dance-floor-foolin’ honky tonk,” said Mavar.
The Cannery Bar & Grill is located at 13066 Shriners Blvd. in Woolmarket. Mavar will open the doors Thursday morning, September 3rd, at 10 a.m.
