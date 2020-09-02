Bay High’s season opener canceled due to COVID-19

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Making it to game week means so much to South Mississippi teams after a summer filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Unfortunately for Bay High, they will not be taking the field Friday.
According to Forrest County Agricultural High School athletic director and head coach, Brian Calcote, Friday’s game between the Aggies and Tigers has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
First-year Bay High coach, Jeremy Turcotte, told WLOX that around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, he was informed that the Aggies would have to quarantine their entire team. The cancellation makes the Tigers the second coast team to have their season opener ruined because of COVID-19, joining Biloxi who had to sit out two weeks due to an alarming number of cases at the high school.
“We reached out to some folks and it was just kind of an untenable situation at this point to try to organize a game. Very frustrating,” Turcotte said. “I told the kids today we have some individuals on this team that have ill family members. We have real problems. At the end of the day, this is something we love and we work very hard at it, but their are people who are really suffering. It’s a gut punch but we’ll fight through it.”
The Tigers are now down to an eight-game schedule and will host St. Patrick next Friday, September 11th for their season opener.
