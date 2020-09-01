Two Coast counties lead state in new COVID-19 cases reported in students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - As some schools in South Mississippi are choosing to forfeit football games due to COVID-19, the Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting new cases in students and staff members in schools across the state.
In the six southernmost counties, 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in staff members and 84 new cases were reported in students.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
For example, the report of cases in schools in Jackson County would cover four school districts: Ocean Springs, Moss Point, Pascagoula-Gautier and Jackson County.
MSDH defines an outbreak as 3 or more cases in a classroom or group withing 14 days.
The new cases listed are for the week of Aug. 24-28, and the total cases are counting from the beginning of the school year.
Data for schools in Stone County was not provided in this week’s report.
Harrison and Jackson counties are leading the state in new COVID-19 cases reported in students with 30 and 38, respectively. Desoto County is third-highest reporting 22 new cases in students.
Additionally, a total of 85 staff members and 805 students were quarantined last week due to exposure to COVID-19.
In Mississippi, there were 634 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths reported Tuesday by state health officials.
