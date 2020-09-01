Tuesday’s forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. Afternoon highs in the 90s with a heat index up to about 107. If rainfall occurs at all today, measured amounts will probably be less than a quarter-inch. A less wet pattern appears likely through midweek as drier air aloft limits rain activity across our region. Perhaps somewhat higher rain chances will return by this weekend or early next week. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Fifteen formed offshore of the U.S. east coast yesterday, moving out to sea and posing no threat to land. There are two other tropical disturbances to watch: one in the Caribbean with a high chance to develop and another one emerging off the coast of Africa in a day or so with a low chance to develop. The good news is that there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for the next five days. But, we’ll be watching as these systems possibly develop. Hurricane season peaks next week.