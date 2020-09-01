School nurse, first responders save child’s life on playground

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Tuesday, Pascagoula-Gautier School District nurse Britney Brooks and a host of first responders were given a proclamation by the Pascagoula mayor and City Council for saving the life of a third-grader. On Aug. 13, Brooks was called to the playground at Jackson Elementary School after a student collapsed. Brooks found the lifeless child and immediately began CPR.
Officials said it was her heroics and the work of members of the Pascagoula Police and Fire Departments and Acadian Ambulance that ultimately saved the child.
“We had a child collapse on the playground with no heartbeat and no respirations. I was able to arrive on the scene within a minute and start compressions. Local responders arrived within a couple of minutes and he was transported to a local hospital. I am honored and blessed that God used me as a vessel to help save his life,” Brooks said.
Brooks said that the child was treated at the hospital and has since fully recovered from the scary ordeal and has even returned to school.
