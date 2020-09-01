Public forum scheduled for proposed Gulfport road construction

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Gulfport has scheduled an open forum public meeting in person and virtually to discuss the proposed construction of a new road.
Plans are moving forward in Gulfport for a new connector road that would link Airport Road east of Highway 49 north to Interstate 10 and adding an interstate overpass.
Gulfport leaders have long discussed the need to ease traffic around the busy intersections of Creosote Road and Highway 49. City leaders call the area the busiest commercial section in Gulfport.
The project has already raised questions from residents in that area and environmentalist who worry the project it will only add to flooding in the Turkey Creek and Forest Heights neighborhoods.
The new road would extend the west end of Airport Road to Daniel Boulevard with an I-10 overpass, making connections with Creosote Road at the Gulfport Premium Outlets, 34th Avenue, and Canal I-10 Service Road.
People can see details of the proposed road, including a map, HERE.
A public forum is scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Gulfport Premium Outlets Food Court.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-person attendance will be limited, but citizenS can join the meeting at THIS WEBSITE.
