Progress being made in new water billing system for Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Hope may soon be on the way for Gulfport’s water billing problem.
At a special city council meeting Tuesday, Assistant Director of Public Works Ryan Merrill gave an update on a new system in the works.
So far, the department has replaced 99% of the city’s old water meter register heads, which is just over 30,000. New high-tech heads were installed, which connect to a software system Harmony via cloud technology.
The upgraded equipment and the new software would help simplify bill runs, create a revamped billing cycle throughout the month and help train new employees, according to Merrill.
The Harmony program would also give updates about the meter and allow customers to view their billing.
“Instead of it being something that was very hard to explain, now we can show you quick and easy when your bill is going out and where you are in that route,” Merrill said.
The system and billing cycle is waiting for approval for the council to be implemented in public, whenever the councilmembers are ready.
“We can move forward and have this citizen portal available so you can view your usage, your consumption and also look at your history with your bill,” Merill said.
The $4 million project has been spearheaded by a group of more than 50 people, including a committee made up of Gulfport residents. For months, the committee looked into the new system’s operations, data and even compared it to the flat-rate system in place now.
The committee gave its approval in front of the city council, but council members still had unanswered questions.
City leaders had concerns about how the program would alert citizens of water leaks, the growing pains of adjusting to a new system and other quirks that the council wanted to be addressed before voting on its approval.
The measure could be brought up as soon as the next regular council meeting.
