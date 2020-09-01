Marine surprises mother with visit to school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula High School’s principal was the recipient of the surprise of a lifetime. Caterria Payton’s daughter, Marine Cpl. Deshundra Beasley, came home from an eight-month deployment in the Middle East. That moment, with mother and daughter locked in an embrace, has been a long time coming.
Beasley waited backstage for her mother to receive an award that was created just for this occasion. Preparation began weeks ago, and Beasley had some help.
“Well, I asked my former teacher, Ms. Green, if she had any ideas. She pretty much came up with it all. She asked the assistant superintendent. She said that I could email him and I was like I don’t know him because everything has changed since I’ve been home,” Beasley said.
Because of COVID-19, Beasley wasn’t even sure if this reunion would be possible.
“Trying to figure out when we’re actually going to be able to go home and see our families, because of the pandemic, it’s just been very stressful. Not knowing how far we can travel. At one point they were saying we weren’t going to be able to travel at all. I’m glad and thankful that we are actually able to come home and see family,” she said.
Despite the little white lie that her staff had to tell her to get her in the new Performing Arts Center, Principal Payton was reduced to tears as soon as she saw her daughter.
“I was very surprised to see her. I didn’t think she was going to be able to make it home. Just to know that, my school family is like family to me, my entire school family had something to do with this, I’m just elated and I’m grateful to be a part of the Pascagoula-Gautier School District and to have my baby home,” Payton said.
Beasley will get to spend a week at home with family - then it’s back to work on the USS New York.
