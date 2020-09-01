Long Beach church delivers supplies to Hurricane Laura victims

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Experienced hurricane survivors make the best post-storm helpers.
So it is a natural for South Mississippi veterans of Hurricane Katrina to help victims of Hurricane Laura.
There are at least a dozen separate organizations still collecting donations and are already on the ground helping. One of those groups was from First United Methodist Church of Long Beach
“Everybody here has been through hurricanes and we pretty well know what people need,” said Richard Gingles, lay leader First United Methodist Church of Long Beach who organized the trip.
Gingles knew people in Lakasine, Louisiana, on the eastern edge of the storm’s worst damage.
The church collected donations from community and church members Saturday and Sunday and drove them to those in need.
“We had an excellent response from the community in filling up this trailer with things that they need, canned goods, cleaning supplies, water, toilet paper, things of that nature,” he said.
Two Boy Scout troops helped load the veterinarian’s horse trailer with the supplies.
The scene was eerily familiar to Gingles as he saw Laura’s devastation and the dazed look in the eyes of those she left behind.
“These people are in that somewhat confused state right now, but there’s signs that they are beginning to get things,” Gingles said. “You see a lot of tarps on roofs, and you see a lot of trees cut and a lot of power crews working, so they’ll come back. they’ll be OK.”
The supplies were desperately needed as there is a limited response in the early days since the hurricane.
“I think right now it’s purely volunteer. I’m sure in the days to come there will be a federal and a state response, but what we saw yesterday was pretty much volunteer. They were very glad to see us,” Gingles said.
