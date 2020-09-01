Local Habitat for Humanity chapter built to evolve during pandemic

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Getting homes built for people in need. That’s what Habitat for Humanity does all over America and 70 other countries. The Mississippi Gulf Coast chapter has been adjusting its game plan thanks to COVID-19. Right now it involves fundraising and support along with hammers and nails.
Normally the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Program would be lending a hand on the construction of houses like the one on Dolphin Street in Gautier.
“But unfortunately we can’t have volunteers on the job site. Nevertheless, we wanted to engage these women as much as possible,” said Lindsay Avery, resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
That involvement comes in the form of fundraising, by phone, virtually, and through Community First cards with deals at local restaurants. In this case, those hands that would’ve been building the house are instead holding pens and signing beams inside the house with words of support.
“It was so awesome to come and get to see the house at least, sign our names and give love to the house here today,” said Bridget Turan, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community Foundation volunteer HUB director.
The fundraising route that Habitat’s used to get the house built in Gautier kind of falls in line with what they’ve been doing since Hurricane Katrina. They said after Katrina, new construction was vital, but they said as time has moved on, they’ve evolved as well.
“We were morphing due to COVID on top of that. We’ve been able to offer all our financial education classes virtually, we’re still able to process affordable mortgages, we’re helping people find the resources if they’re having trouble financially. All the services that were needed in a pre-Katrina, pre-COVID world are still needed now, we’re just tweaking how we’re offering them,” Avery said.
