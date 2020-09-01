Jackson State parts ways with John Hendrick

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson State Tigers have decided to not retain John Hendrick as head football coach after leading the program for a year and some change. His contract was set to end in December.
In 2018, Hendrick was named interim head coach before taking the job full-time last year. Hendrick finished his tenure with a 6-9 overall record and 5-5 in conference play as the Tigers went 4-8 in 2019.
The school is bringing back offensive coordinator T.C. Taylor and offensive line coach Otis Riddley and will lead the program on an interim basis. A national search for a new head coach is currently under way.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.