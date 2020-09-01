CTA receives $7.9 million in CARES Act funding

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Federal Transportation Administration has awarded $7.9 million to the Mississippi Coast Transit Authority through CARES Act funding.
The CTA will use these funds to continue providing transit service across Harrison and Jackson counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Coast Transit Authority has maintained a reliable level of service for Gulf Coast residents through the duration of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Congressman Steven Palazzo. “The CTA leadership has also done a great job to ensure clean transportation options protect riders and employees from COVID, and I am pleased to know this funding will continue supporting these efforts.”
CTA serves two of the Coast’s urbanized areas in multiple ways. The Biloxi-Gulfport area has fixed-route service as well as demand-response buses. The Pascagoula area is served with demand-response buses and a vanpool service for commuters to Ingalls Shipbuilding.
“Coast Transit connects many Gulf Coast residents to their work, homes, and the wider community,” Sen. Roger Wicker said. “This additional CARES Act support will help keep this essential service operating for the elderly and disabled who rely upon transit to access medical services, food, and other basic necessities in Jackson County.”
“This transportation option for workers and residents needs to be maintained during this pandemic,” Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said. “I’m pleased the CTA application for this federal support was successful.”
