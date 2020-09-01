433 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to Ole Miss

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 31, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 7:32 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - As of Monday, 433 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported at the University of Mississippi.

There are currently 288 active cases, with 277 being students, 10 being staff, and one being faculty.

A total of 22 people are in isolation and 58 are in quarantine.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, 12 students reported having COVID-19 and seven students reported positive results on Sunday.

To stay updated on the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases and other related information at the University of Mississippi, visit https://coronavirus.olemiss.edu/confirmed-cases-reported-to-um/.

