Four-month old killed in Jackson County crash; 2 others injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A tragic accident in Jackson County has claimed the life of a four-month old infant, say authorities.
The collision happened Monday around 7 p.m. on Davis Sawmill Road about a half-mile off Highway 613, which is near the communities of Harleston and Hurley.
According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, a George County woman was driving the car and lost control, leaving the road and crashing into a large pine tree on the driver’s side door.
She was air lifted to USA Trauma Center in Mobile. Her 11-year-old son was taken to USA by ambulance. A four-month-old infant was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details have been released about the circumstances of the crash.
At this time, the name of the infant has not been released.
