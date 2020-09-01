Boat safety reminders to follow before hitting the water

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The long Labor Day Holiday is coming up, and that means traffic will be heavier, not just on the roads but also out on the water.
Safety is a key factor when operating a vessel to protect yourself and others. First and foremost, one piece of equipment you should always have is a life jacket for every person on your boat.
“A life jacket needs to be in good condition and it needs to be the right size for the intended wearer. And kids twelve and under, anytime that vessel is underway, they have to have it on,” said Marine Patrol Capt. Patrick Levine.
Levine said other safety equipment should include a fire extinguisher, flares, a sound-producing device, and running lights when traveling at night.
Levine said it’s been reported that in 70% of boat accidents, the operator didn’t have any form of boat education, so it is important that you educate yourself before hitting the water.
“Know what the aids to navigation are, know the waters that you’re going to be operating that vessel in,” Levine said.
He said you should always be on the lookout for other boaters and blind spots to avoid an accident.
“Make sure to watch out for those blind spots and make sure you’re paying attention to what’s going on, and be safe while going around those corners in the river,” Levine said.
Lastly, never operate a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
