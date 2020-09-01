Alvin Kamara not present at Saints Camp

Only four players in NFL history have at least 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons. Kamara is one of them. One of the others is Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who recently became the NFL’s highest paid running back. McCaffrey, who was drafted in 2017 like Kamara, signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers back in April. It should go without saying that Kamara hopes to land a similar payday.