Alvin Kamara not present at Saints Camp

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - Three weeks ago, Saints running back Alvin Kamara told his agent to not even mention his contract until something serious was happening. At the time, he told media he wasn’t concerned about his deal, but something must have happened within the last three days, because Kamara has been a no-show at camp since Friday.
According to ESPN, Kamara has been an unexcused absence from practice and it is believed to be related to ongoing contract talks with New Orleans.
Kamara is in the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to make just above $2.1 million this season. The fourth-year back out of Tennessee is coming off an injury-riddled 2019, where he saw a dip in production, after a career-high in all purpose yards and touchdowns in 2018.
Only four players in NFL history have at least 2,000 rushing yards and 2,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons. Kamara is one of them. One of the others is Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey, who recently became the NFL’s highest paid running back. McCaffrey, who was drafted in 2017 like Kamara, signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Panthers back in April. It should go without saying that Kamara hopes to land a similar payday.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.