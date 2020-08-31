Organizers pull plug on golf tournament because of pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Health guidelines and restrictions from COVID-19 have claimed another victim.
The Slavic Invitational golf tournament has been called off because of the pandemic. It’s one of the biggest golf events in the state of Mississippi.
Every year, hundreds of players gather on four golf courses on the Gulf Coast for the Slavic invitational. Because of concern over pandemic health guidelines, the Slavic Benevolent Association has decided to cancel this year’s event, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27.
The event not only puts the spotlight on golf, the Slavic Benevolent Association uses money raised from the tournament for scholarships and other charitable efforts.
In an email to players, organizers pointed out that it doesn’t appear that normal life will return in the next several weeks.
The golfers fill Fallen Oak, Diamondhead, Grand Bear and Windance golf courses with a wide variety of social events to go along with the tournament play.
“The biggest part of the event was the social part of it. We would have about 2,000 people come together at Beau Rivage for social events. They let us know it wasn’t going to be possible this year because of COVID and the restrictions,” said Biloxi Mayor Andrew ’FoFo’ Gilich with the Slavic Benevolent Association.
This is just the second time the Slavic Invitational has been canceled in it’s nearly half a century history, the first time being after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, said Gilich.
All of the players who have registered have received the official cancellation notice and will get a refund.
