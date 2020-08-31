Summer heat with a chance for thunderstorms

Today starts off warm and muggy. Expect a chance for showers and thunderstorms today with afternoon high temperatures in the 90s and a heat index up to 107 degrees. Up to a half-inch of rainfall is expected by Monday’s end. While Monday looks somewhat wet at times, a less wet pattern will be possible by midweek. In the tropics, there are four tropical disturbances to watch: one in the Caribbean with a high chance to develop, one between Africa and the Lesser Antilles with a low chance to develop, one emerging off the coast of Africa in the coming days with a low chance to develop, and offshore of Georgia with a high chance to develop. The good news is that there are no tropical threats to the Gulf Coast for the next five days. But, we’ll be watching as these systems possibly develop. Hurricane season peaks next week.