Mississippi Songwriters Alliance slated to move into Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center

“Anything that has been in here is either going to stay or be upgraded. You can be confident. We’ve talked to the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance about getting that equipment in, and they’re going to work with us to determine what it is that we actually need. That’s why we’re grateful for them for coming to the table and helping us make sure that we get the right equipment at the right cost in the right capacity to be able to put on the shows that we want,” Dobson told WLOX.