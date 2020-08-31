Mississippi Songwriters Alliance slated to move into Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The new vision for the Mary C O’Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs is taking shape. City leaders are finalizing an agreement that would place the daily management in the hands of a new organization. This announcement comes just one week after The Friends of the Mary C. announced that they were relocating their organization to the Twelves Oaks property.
Mayor Shea Dobson is excited for the change of pace at 1600 Government Street. Along with the change of pace comes a change of scenery. Door clings bearing the name of The Mary C. are gone, and marketing banners that hung outside have also been stripped.
Even though these small changes were unexpected, Dobson said that they help to facilitate a greater change in downtown Ocean Springs. That starts with a new team.
“One of the organizations that we’re really excited about is the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance. They’re going to be taking over the management of the theater here in the Mary C. They have a lot of good ideas to help bring in more funds. We’re talking about putting on productions that are bigger and better than anything we’ve ever seen before here at the Mary C.,” Dobson said.
The management of the Mary C. would be in addition to another facility planned for the group in Gautier.
“We don’t think that this organization can be contained within the four walls of the Mary C. or anything like that. To me, this is one coast, this is Jackson County, and we’re willing to work with everybody,” he said.
Much of the lighting and sound was removed from the Trent Lott Theatre, making performances in that space impossible. Dobson said there is a plan for that as well.
“Anything that has been in here is either going to stay or be upgraded. You can be confident. We’ve talked to the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance about getting that equipment in, and they’re going to work with us to determine what it is that we actually need. That’s why we’re grateful for them for coming to the table and helping us make sure that we get the right equipment at the right cost in the right capacity to be able to put on the shows that we want,” Dobson told WLOX.
Dobson said that the city will share some of the expenses of bringing the theater back to a place where shows can happen. The large amount of money, he said, that the city expensed for the last management team will now go to bringing the space back up to par.
Dobson concluded by saying that the building is for the community and that the whole community will now be able to use the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.