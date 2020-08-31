Long time elementary school custodian plays key role during COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One job that may often be forgotten is being introduced to some students during their first week back to school as they learn the importance of its role, especially during a pandemic.
Mr. Lee is a name that has traveled the halls of North Bay Elementary over the last dozen years. Lee Moultotrie is someone all the students and staff depend on year-round.
“They come down the hallway and they wave and I wave back. Every time something happens they come and get me. Go get Mr. Lee and I’ll take care of the problem for them,” said Mr. Lee.
Until two years ago, Mr. Lee split his time between North Bay and a construction job. He retired from construction to make North Bay his full-time home. Growing to love the kids, he said he doesn’t plan to leave any time soon.
“Until I get tired, I guess, keep me from sitting around the house all day every day. I keep myself busy,” Mr. Lee said.
This year with extra COVID-19 precautions, Mr. Lee’s responsibilities have grown, and he has been busier than ever to ensure safety across the campus.
“Clean the windows, and since they started eating lunch in the classroom, I change out the trash cans,” Mr. Lee said.
Teacher Ann-Carter Tate said it’s easy to see the dedication through Mr. Lee’s work and caring attitude.
“It’s such a pleasure to work with Mr. Lee,” Tate said. “He has just a great outlook and perspective on life and work. Having a coworker like that makes all the difference when you come to work every day.”
“There’s so much going on now we have to look out for one another,” Mr. Lee said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.