Hot and humid today with pop-up showers

In the tropics, there are currently no threats to the Gulf Coast. However, there are four areas in the Atlantic and Caribbean where we could see tropical development. An area of low pressure near the Carolinas has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression, but it will move away from the U.S. Another wave in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a depression, but it is expected to move west into Central America. A wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a very low chance for development, and another wave moving off the coast of Africa has a chance of becoming a depression once it moves over open water. While none of these are a threat to South Mississippi at this time, we are entering the peak of hurricane season. It’s important to stay tuned for any changes.