Emmett Till’s family continues to call for justice 65 years after his murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Emmett Till continues to call for justice 65 years after his death.
They gathered outside of the State Capitol Saturday with other advocates and marched to Jackson City Hall.
14-year-old Till was kidnapped and killed in Money, Mississippi on August 28th 1955 for whistling at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant.
His body was found in the Tallahatchie River.
Till’s family says Bryant lied about what happened and they have started a petition to have her charged for his death.
“We want justice to intervene. We want justice for the families who’ve gone through these problems. It’s time for a stop. They get worse as they go. George Floyd. Trayvon Martin. You can go on and on and on. No justice.”
The family also held another event in the Delta to commemorate Till’s death.
