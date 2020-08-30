Southern Miss preparing for ‘well-coached’ South Alabama

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday’s game between Southern Miss and South Alabama will be first match-up between FBS schools of the 2020 college football season. The Jaguars are coached by a familiar name here in South Mississippi - former Mississippi Gulf Coast head coach Steve Campbell. Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson and Campbell know each other rather well, so despite a 2-10 season from South Alabama in 2019, Hopson and the rest of his staff are preparing USM for a tough match-up on Thursday.
“Steve and I have known each other for a long time and an outstanding football coach, has our utmost respect, known him for years, and hes done a great job everywhere he’s been,” Hopson said. “We know we have a well coached and really good football team coming into town and we know we have to prepare hard this week.”
“They’re just tough, they try to keep it fairly simple and I think coach would tell you the same thing over there at South Alabama,” first year offensive coordinator Matt Kubik said. “They try to keep it simple, they play really hard. Campbell has done a good job everywhere he’s been. He’s an old school guy, blue-collar guy and I think just overall team toughness is something they’ve always brought to the table.”
