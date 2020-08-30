Saints go through practice inside Superdome

The Superdome has been relatively untouched since the winter compared to a normal year, but the Saints returned home Saturday night to get some reps in, and get a feel for what the dome will feel like without fans. Head Coach Sean Payton said the playing surface looked and felt top-notch, but that’s no surprise with a lack of preseason games this year. The Black and Gold have just one win in home openers since 2014 - and the most recent two losses came against Tom Brady and New England in 2017, and the Buccaneers two years ago in 2018. With Brady now in Tampa, the Saints will hope to reverse fortune on September 13th - and the lack of a crowd is not high on the list of concerns, according to coach Payton.