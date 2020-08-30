Pascagoula man identified as victim in Vancleave drowning incident

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pascagoula man was identified as the victim in the drowning incident that happened on August 29, 2020.
Authorities identified 65-year-old Philip Allen Alexander, on August 30, 2020, as the victim that drowned on Summerlin Bayou in Vancleave. Alexander was believed to have fallen off his houseboat and into the water, according to authorities.
As of now, no other information is available at this time.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks is conducting the investigation.
