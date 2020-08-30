More showers and storms possible today

It’s going to be another hot and humid day! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. The humidity will make it feel more like 100-105. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Some may produce heavy downpours.
Rain chances will be lower tonight, but we may have a few coastal showers and storms by Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Monday afternoon with highs near 90. We expect Tuesday and Wednesday to be drier thanks to high pressure. Highs will be in the low 90s.
In the tropics, there are three areas that we’re watching for tropical development. An area of low pressure is expected to form off the East Coast this week, and it has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Another wave near the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of becoming a depression. At this time, it’s not a concern for us. Finally, a wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression. It’s not a threat to the Gulf at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.