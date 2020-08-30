More showers and storms possible today

In the tropics, there are three areas that we’re watching for tropical development. An area of low pressure is expected to form off the East Coast this week, and it has a high chance of becoming a depression or storm. It is not a threat to the Gulf. Another wave near the Lesser Antilles has a low chance of becoming a depression. At this time, it’s not a concern for us. Finally, a wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression. It’s not a threat to the Gulf at this time.