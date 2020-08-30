Ja’Marr Chase reportedly opting out of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, Lou. (WLOX) - LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase reportedly told the team he will opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the NFL draft.
Chase is a more than likely first round pick, with some mock drafts even slating him in the top 5. The junior was the winner of the Biletnikoff Award in 2019 given to the nation’s top receiver, with almost 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was a big contributor to LSU’s record-breaking offense and was a 2020 pre-season All-American.
Myles Brennan and the rest of the tigers will now go forward without their top target.
