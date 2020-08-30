IMMS has own niche in showcasing Gulf marine life

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - And now, there are two.
With the opening of the Mississippi Aquarium this weekend, the Coast has two tourist attractions that showcase Gulf marine life.
The other: Ocean Adventures Marine Park as part of the Institute for Marine Mammals Studies.
The big question: can they coexist?
IMMS Executive Director Moby Solangi, said there is a lot that separates the two.
“We have a very interactive facility,” said Solangi said. “We have dolphins. You can swim with the dolphins; swim with the stingrays and sharks; get kisses from the sea lions; feed the birds. So, we make learning fun. I think it is very different from what the aquarium is offering.”
That’s what brought New Orleans resident Wayne Tureaud back twice, this time with his family.
“We have zoos and aquariums in New Orleans, but what we love about this is it’s very interactive,” said Tureaud. “We’re going to be doing the sea lion kiss after this. You can touch and feel and actually spend time seeing the animals up close instead of seeing them through a glass or a wall.”
Solangi’s Institute for Marine Mammal Studies has existed since 1984, and he said it can hold its own when it comes to sea life attractions.
“The market will tell down the road if both of them can be successful,” said Tureaud. “But we feel that we would be successful because we’ve got 30 or 40 years of history behind us.”
He said what’s most important is the work done behind the staged events.
“We have a very, very strong conservation and research program,” said Tureaud. “We rehabilitate animals. We have a very strong relationship with the college of veterinary medicine at Mississippi State. So, those programs combined with making learning fun, I think will guarantee our success.”
But, that’s not all. Solangi plans to have dormitories and an outdoor recreation area built on the east side of the complex.
The $3 million courtesy of Gulf Coast Restoration Funds through the Mississippi Development Authority. Solangi said the dormitories will house about 100 students at a time and he hopes the dormitories will be complete by mid-2021.
“This way the students from north Mississippi can come in and enjoy the Coastal environment and stay at very reasonably priced dormitory and camping facilities.” said Solangi.
