Happening today: School supply drive with Red Beans and Rice plates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport church is doing its part to make sure community children have everything they need for school.
Westminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a school supply drive on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
As a way to thank those who make a donation, the church will also be serving a drive-through dinner of red beans, rice, sausage, french bread and salad. Anyone who brings school supplies or a suggested $5 donation can get a plate.
Donations will go to Bayou View Elementary and Bayou View Middle schools.
The drive will last until the food is gone.
A full list of supplies needed at each school can be found HERE.
