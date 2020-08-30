Happening today: School supply drive with Red Beans and Rice plates

(Source: Pixabay)
By WLOX Staff | August 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 7:43 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulfport church is doing its part to make sure community children have everything they need for school.

Westminster Presbyterian Church is hosting a school supply drive on Sunday from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

As a way to thank those who make a donation, the church will also be serving a drive-through dinner of red beans, rice, sausage, french bread and salad. Anyone who brings school supplies or a suggested $5 donation can get a plate.

Donations will go to Bayou View Elementary and Bayou View Middle schools.

The drive will last until the food is gone.

A full list of supplies needed at each school can be found HERE.

