CORE holds COVID-19 test site in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - As Mississippi continues its fight against COVID-19, a Jackson County organization wanted to do their part as well.
The Community Organization Responsible for Engagement or “CORE” hosted a drive through testing site in the heart of Moss Point, that allowed residents to have access to medical care for free.
The organization wanted to make sure that Moss Point had access to a testing site without any strings attached.
“You have to meet people where they are because sometimes people may not always feel comfortable with going into doctors’ offices,” said CORE co-founder Rashawn Harris. “So we wanted to come out here in the community and give them the opportunity to come to us.”
The event aimed at helping a community in need right now during the pandemic and it also served as a way to advocate for more COVID-19 safety measures.
As the coronavirus death toll and cases remain on the rise, medical experts advised residents to do their part in stopping the spread.
“We’re all susceptible. No one happens to be immune. We need to wear masks,” said Dr. William Truly. “I know there’s a controversy that for individuals who feel that they have special privileges and don’t have to wear masks. But the virus doesn’t know that you have special privileges so it will infect you to.”
Whether you follow mask mandates and social distancing, organizers still urge you to get tested.
“The first step is knowing that you have it.” said Harris.
