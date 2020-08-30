Coast Guard responding to diesel spill near Ocean Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Coast Guards are responding to a diesel spill that happened near Ocean Springs in Fort Bayou this Sunday afternoon.
At 4:30 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received information that a 40-foot white Hatteras yacht was abandoned, slightly sunken and leaking diesel fuel.
The spill spans approximately 300 feet up and down the bayou but it’s unknown how much fuel was on the vessel.
Two Coast Guard Sector Mobile pollution responders are on scene and the cause of the incident is currently under investigation.
