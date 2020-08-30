Coast group looks for approval to add Jesus statue near Deer Island

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast group is looking to make a new addition near Deer Island.
The Deep Water Mafia wants to get approval to put a large concrete Jesus statue on the rock jetties at the island’s west tip. The work of art stands eight and a half feet tall, and weighs about 3200 pounds.
Glenn Camplejohn spent the last nine months building it, which he named “Christ Our Protector.”
“I never made anything out of concrete in my life and I came up with this statue,” said Camplejohn. “That’s Christ right there. He’s got purpose for this statue.”
He said the purpose is for the statue to stand tall on the rock jetties on the west tip of Deer Island.
Camplejohn is part of the Deep Water Mafia, a group of Christian scuba divers that works to make that happen.
“You have the blessing of the fleet that comes by there, charter boats. Ship Island Excursion, just recreational boating. I just think it would be an amazing spot for this statue.” said Camplejohn.
In 2017, the group attempted to place a Jesus statue underwater near Horn Island, but the statue shattered while attempting to put in place.
They’re hopeful this attempt will be successful, if they get a yes to move forward with the project.
“I want it to be a tourist attraction. I want it to be a reminder as we’re going out to sea. More than anything I want it to be a reminder that Christ is the reason we’re here. We’re here for Jesus Christ.” said President of the Deep Water Mafia Bob Brown.
Right now, the group is traveling to different churches with the statue to drum up support.
They realized some may object to it, but they feel strongly this statue should have a permanent home near Deer Island.
“It’ll be a blessing to see this statue on the rock jetties for the whole world to see.” said Camplejohn.
The group is currently working with DMR and the City of Biloxi to find out who has control and the authority to give permission to place the statue on the jetties.
