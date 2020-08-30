Coast church feeds community in “Supplying Our Schools” fundraiser

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 is still causing lingering financial hardships for families across South Mississippi.
Now that school is back in session, supplies are another expense for parents. A Gulfport church fired up the stove today to not only feed a community, but to help the community’s schools.
Dozens of cars pulled through the parking lot of Westminster Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon.
What they were doing was helping out students at Bayou View Elementary and Bayou View Middle School, but what they received was a hot, fresh plate of red beans and rice.
School supplies are a hot commodity this time of year, but due to COVID-19 additional supplies were needed.
“This year of course with the pandemic being so evident in everybody’s life, they have asked for cleaning supplies and personal supplies for the students.” said Westminster Ruling Elder Buddy Weir.
Weir said feeding the community and helping schools is a small part of what his church does.
“It’s part of the outreach program of our church and it’s just a part of being a member of the community,” said Weir.
Even though Weir had an army of people, of all ages helping out, 7-year-old Oliver Shurley still understood the meaning of the day’s work.
“You can help people in the community. If they need food you can help them. I just like it because you can help people.” said Shurley.
As long as his dad is pastor at Westminster, Oliver will be there to collect the school supplies and deliver the red beans and rice.
If you would still like to make a donation, the list of needed supplies can be found here.
