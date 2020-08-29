100 Women DBA shines light on Hurricane Katrina’s 15-year-anniversary

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The 100 Women DBA shined a light on the 15-year Hurricane Katrina anniversary.
The group packed over 100 dry meals for children in the Hancock County area. The group said during Katrina, the only people they had to count on were each other, which motivated them to help families in need during difficult times.
“What we’re seeing right now is there has been a lot of food insecurities in Hancock County and it was addressed through the school system,” said Rachel Dangermond. “Giving the fact that the pandemic, some of the schools haven’t reopened. The 100 Women DBA, which is the organization that supports the hall, is wanting to address that.”
The meals were staged at the Waveland, Pearlington, and Kiln Public Library. The meals were also at the 100 Men’s Hall in Bay St. Louis.
“In some bags, we have personal items like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and lotion.” said Dangermond.
At each location, 35 bags were dropped off with different dry foods such as: macaroni and cheese, grits, oatmeal, ramen noodles, ravioli, and more.
“The bags are free to anybody,” said Dangermond. “But we’re on the honor system here-take what you need and please leave the rest for other people in need.”
