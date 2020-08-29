St. Vincent de Paul Society hopes to provide physical and spiritual healing

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Vincent DePaul Society and St. Thomas Catholic Church in Long Beach is planning to take nearly a week to fill its hurricane relief trailer bound for Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana.
But if the first day is any indication, it may not take that long.
“Hopefully everybody will down here with some stuff and we’ll fill it fast,” said President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society Mike Barry. “The faster the better, because I know they need it.”
Twenty-eight members of the society as well as church members came to help on the first day of the collection drive.
And the motivation was clear.
“We remember what happened 15 years ago today,” said Barry. “And we’re getting supplies to go over there knowing what needs to go, because we’ve been through this before.”
And that need list is long, including paper products, cleaning supplies, water, non-perishable food and pet food, just to name a few.
But volunteers say the spiritual guidance is as important as meeting any physical need.
“Laura was big, but God is bigger,” said Father Cuthbert O’Connell, priest at St. Thomas Catholic Church. “And he’s watching over them and protecting them and they are in our prayers and we should give thanks to people here in Long Beach. A great Christian-faith community, always willing to share and give in all sorts of circumstances.”
Among those included Roberta Mitchell and she has special words of encouragement for those who are suffering.
“Just keep up the hope,” said Mitchell. “You know, it’s going to be alright. It’s going to be OK.”
Barry also said that he wants everyone to know that God is with them and that the situation now isn’t permanent.
“I just want to know that God is with them, and they will get over this,” said Barry. “It’s going to be difficult but, they’ll get over it. We did here, they can over there.”
Collections will continue Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon and again 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday collections will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Items can be dropped off in the gravel parking lot behind St. Thomas Catholic Church near the trailer marked “Hurricane Relief.”
