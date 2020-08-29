Scattered showers and storms possible today

It’s going to be another hot and humid day with highs near 90. We have a pretty good chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon. For those that see the rain. you’ll get a little break from the heat. Heavy downpours are possible in some storms.
Rain chances will be lower tonight. We’ll stay warm and humid with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible again on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much drier. Only isolated showers will be possible with highs near 90.
In the tropics, there are two tropical waves that have a chance of becoming a depression. One is east of the Lesser Antilles, and another is way out in the Eastern Atlantic. Neither at this time are concerns for the Gulf. We’ll continue to monitor for any changes.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.