High School Roundup: Football Jamborees

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WLOX) - The high school football regular season may be one week away, but a number of coast teams hit the field Friday night for jamboree action. Although the games don’t count, that didn’t make the action any less fun.
No Port City Bowl for Gulfport this year as they hosted St. Stanislaus. The Admirals defense held strong against the Rockachaws, coming out on top with the 7-0 victory.
Long Beach was scheduled to host Pass Christian for their Oyster Bowl matchup, but with the season being pushed back two weeks, the annual meeting was turned into a scrimmage. The Bearcats and Pirates ended the contest Friday in a 14-14 tie.
The smallest of the South Mississippi schools met in Biloxi to give players live reps prior to Week 1. Resurrection Catholic edged St. Patrick on the road 14-7.
OTHER SCORES FROM FRIDAY:
Greene County 0/George County 20
West Harrison 0/Gautier 35
Moss Point 6/Pascagoula 10 (Battle of the Cats)
Oak Grove & Harrison Central canceled their game due to weather.
