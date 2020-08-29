Bay St. Louis daycare owner arrested on child neglect charges

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis daycare owner was arrested Friday on felony child neglect charges.
Connie Cuevas, was arrested on August 28, 2020, at her home daycare on 956 Old Spanish Trail after authorities said they received a complaint that Cuevas was allegedly child neglecting.
After further investigation, authorities determined that the child’s injuries were indeed from being hit by Cuevas and she was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect. Cuevas was processed and taken to the Hancock County Adult Detention Center and held in lieu of bond.
The investigation is ongoing and the Bay St. Louis Police are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact them at 228-467-9222 or by submitting tips to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 877-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.