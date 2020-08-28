‘This one has been so much worse for us’: Hurricane evacuees take shelter on the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As Hurricane Laura threatened the coasts of east Texas and southwest Louisiana, residents in those areas fled, leaving behind their homes for safety.
Some of those evacuees ended up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where they are now taking refuge as they await the okay to return to their homes.
Angela Cloption and her family - along with their Australian Doodle named Eleanor - arrived in South Mississippi ahead of the storm, taking shelter at a Gulfport hotel.
Throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the family stayed tuned in to the news, watching as the hurricane made landfall.
“We were here all night. Actually, my brother did not go to bed at all. He stayed up all night. He didn’t come back to the room until maybe eight this morning and watched it all go through and it’s been hard,” said Clopton. “This isn’t our first time, but it’s definitely been the hardest.”
Finally receiving pictures of the devastation back home, Clopton says she is uncertain of when they will be returning to Louisiana.
“It’s really up in the air. With Hurricane Rita, we were out of power for three weeks,” she said. “And this one has been so much worse for us. So we’re not expecting to have power for much longer than that. Our area is completely devastated in Carlyss, Louisiana, and from the reports we’re getting back, it’s going to be a long time.”
Kayla Foster’s family live in Sugartown, La., where they decided to ride out the storm. She said she received heartfelt messages from her mom throughout the night that left her terrified for her loved ones.
“My mom was sending me messages last night, saying ’We love you. If something happens, you know we love you just take care of the kids,’” said Foster. “Just getting those last words out because that’s how scary it was to them.”
More than 750,000 homes and businesses were without power in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas in the storm’s wake, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility reports.
