Salvation Army heads to Louisiana to help victims of Hurricane Laura

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Salvation Army is staying committed to its mission to do the best, but this time by sending volunteers to Lake Charles, Louisiana, an area devastated by Hurricane Laura.
After a quick prayer Friday morning, a team of four volunteers headed out to the disaster zone. The Salvation Army is sending its mobile kitchen unit, which is known as a canteen, along with a food truck.
Once there, they’ll not only prepare meals for hundreds of people, but also provide emotional and spiritual support.
“We simply go to see people, to be with people, to listen to people, give them time and attention along with any practical help.” said Salvation Army Area Commander Maj. Bradley Caldwell.
“We’re just here to give them hope, to feed them, to be there for them and to listen to them as well as us talking with them,” said volunteer Dina Garbin. “But listening as well, just to listen.”
For husband and wife Joshua and Elizabeth Chattin, they knew they couldn’t sit back and do nothing. This will be their first time going with the Salvation Army disaster relief team.
“When it came to the opportunity for us to apply to do this,” said Joshua Chattin. “I jumped at it because to me, this is the ultimate way to get out and help.”
For all of these volunteers, it’s a way of giving back because many people helped the Mississippi Gulf Coast in its time of need.
“When Hurricane Katrina rolled around, we were hurting pretty bad, and so was New Orleans and we need a lot of help, and people from all over came in to help us,” said Michael Cowart. “And I use all these opportunities to go back out there, and repay what was done for me.”
The Salvation Army is still accepting monetary donations for its disaster relief efforts. Checks or money can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.