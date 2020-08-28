599 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - In Mississippi, there were 599 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths reported Friday by state health officials.
In South Mississippi, that number breaks down to 83 new cases and no new deaths reported for the six southernmost counties.
As of Aug. 27, 2020, the new cases are reported in the following: Jackson County (35), Harrison County (26), Hancock County (8), Pearl River County (7), and Stone County (7). No new cases were reported in George County.
In South Mississippi, no new deaths were reported Wednesday. However, between July 21 and August 18, an additional 44 deaths were reported in the state, said MSDH. Of those, nine were in South Mississippi, with five in Harrison County, two in Jackson County and two in Pearl River County.
Mississippi investigates both probable and confirmed cases and deaths, said MSDH. As of Aug. 27 at 6pm, there have been a total of 81,294 cases investigated, which includes 3,472 probable cases. There have been 2,413 deaths investigated, including 144 probable deaths.
*The graphics in this story will be updated once they’re available on the MSDH website.
Confirmed cases and deaths are generally determined by positive PCR tests, which detect the presence of ongoing coronavirus infection.
Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
Hospitalizations
As of Aug. 26, there were 696 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections, which is down 34 patients from the day before. Of those, 230 patients were in ICU and 125 were on ventilators. The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials.
Recoveries
As of Aug. 23, there are 62,707 people who are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.
Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age
Cases among young adults ages 18 to 29 are highest, warns MSDH. The majority of pediatric cases are in children between the ages of 11-7.
Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications.
Long-term Care Facilities
A total of 4,806 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state as of Aug. 27. In all, 989 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.
MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high-risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”
Testing
As of Aug. 27, a total of 613,143 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 559,410 PCR tests, 25,000 antibody tests, and 28,733 antigen tests.
PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.
In all, MSDH labs have conducted 74,823 tests as of Aug. 27. Of those, 8,306 have shown positive results.
Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.
Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:
- Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
- Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
- MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.
