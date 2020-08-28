Moss Point Police searching for last suspect in fatal shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police are searching for the fifth and final person in connection to the incident that left 22-year-old Yadel Forrest fatally shot.
Authorities are looking for 23-year-old Gabriel Brown in the involvement of the August 5, 2020 incident that started with a fight but ended in a shooting on 4200 block of Pearl Street.
Moss Point Police have already arrested, Lamarcus Coleman, 33, Marlon Williams, 29, Marcus Williams, 31, and Christopher Freeman, 24 and charged them with second degree murder.
An active warrant has been issued for Gabriel Brown on second degree murder.
If you have any information about this crime or know where Gabriel Brown is, please contact Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.