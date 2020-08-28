Mississippi Power storm team headed to Louisiana

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Power storm team is headed to Louisiana. With more than 80 members on board, their goal is to help with turning on lights and helping the state of Louisiana after Hurricane Laura.
“Mutual assistance is a really important part of what we do throughout the electric utility industry,” said Mississippi Power Vice President of Customer Service and Operations Fran Forehand. “Whenever large storms hit any of our partner utilities, we all collapse to that one area and pitch in wherever we can.”
The storm crews had a lot of work already under their belts in 2020. They worked on restoration efforts in Mississippi after severe storms and tornadoes back in the spring, on the East Coast after Isaias, and now they’re helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
“Saturday is the 15th anniversary for us after Katrina, and we were all glad to hear from them and glad to hear that the surge wasn’t as bad, but Louisiana still got hit hard,” said Stephen Schruff, Mississippi Power’s Distribution Manager for the Coast Division. “We’re looking forward to getting over there and doing something to help out.”
Schruff also said that they’re excited about helping Louisianans and that they’re ready to help with turning on lights.
“We’re gonna work hard and turns lights on, that’s what we can do is turn lights on and everyone’s excited about it. We kind of get revved up. It’s game time.” said Schruff.
