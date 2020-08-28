Gulfport will forfeit games against Jackson County schools this fall

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport will forfeit all games against Jackson County schools this fall due to differences in COVID-19 protocols between the two districts.
On Tuesday, August 25, JCSD Superintendent Dr. John Strycker, received a note from Gulfport Superintendent Glen East, of the decision not to compete against JCSD this fall.
“I respect Gulfport’s decision as we are all acting in the best interest of our students, staff, athletes, and school communities,” said Dr. Strycker. “It is our understanding that the Gulfport School District leaders do not feel that our COVID-19 protocol is consistent with their school district, and therefore, do not want their athletes to compete against ours.”
Jackson County School District Board President, Troy Frisbie, said “Our school district follows all local, state, and federal mandates, laws, and Executive Orders to ensure the safety and well being of our students, COVID-19 related or not.”
Jackson County School officials are communicating with the Mississippi High School Athletic Association to make sure that the games against Gulfport are indeed actual forfeits. They’re also seeking permission to schedule other teams in place of Gulfport so that JCSD student athletes can compete as much as possible.
“These are unprecedented times with no exact playbook to follow,” said Dr. Strycker. “We are all doing our best and care deeply for our students, staff, and communities’ safety. We just want to move forward and let our students compete.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.