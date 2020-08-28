The Great River Flag holds narrow lead over The New Magnolia in latest MDAH poll

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As of Thursday afternoon, The Great River Flag is holding a slight lead over The New Magnolia in MDAH’s non-binding poll.
Almost 70,000 votes have now been cast on the two remaining flags.
The top five flag designs were narrowed down to just two Tuesday morning after each of the finalists were made into flags and flown at the Old Capitol.
The winning flag will be selected on September 2 and that flag will appear on the November ballot.
Click HERE to cast your vote!
