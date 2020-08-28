Fugitive wanted in Bay St. Louis arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

WILLIS, Texas (WLOX) - A suspect wanted for armed robbery after an incident at the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in Texas.
Steven “Low” Lopez was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. at a home in Willis, Texas, after a brief foot chase. According to the U.S. Marshal Service, Lopez tried to run by going out a rear window and attempting to flee on foot. Authorities pursued Lopez, eventually tazing him and placing him in handcuffs.
After receiving medical attention, Lopez was taken to Montgomery County jail to await extradition back to Mississippi.
Lopez was wanted in Bay St. Louis on an armed robbery charge and for a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Those charges stem from an incident that happened at Hollywood Casino on Aug. 15. Authorities did not give any other details about that incident.
“Our number one priority is keeping the community safe so when someone is accused of a crime like this, it is crucial that they be taken into custody as quickly as possible,” said Senior Inspector Jeremy Stilwell with the U.S. Marshals. “Without the assistance of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, we wouldn’t have been able to get this violent fugitive in custody as quickly as we did.”
In July of 2006, the United States Marshals Service established the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF). Full-time members of the GCRFTF consist of the: U.S. Marshals Service, The U.S. Border Patrol, Mississippi Department of Correction, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Biloxi Police Department, Columbia Police Department and the Hattiesburg Police Department.
* No photo of the suspect has been provided by authorities. *
