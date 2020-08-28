As Laura moves from Arkansas to Kentucky today, a few rain bands may pass through parts of South Mississippi. So, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. The pattern may stay on the wet side over the weekend thanks to continued tropical moisture across the Gulf Coast region causing scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. There will still be some rain-free hours on both Saturday and Sunday. While Monday could still be somewhat wet, a less wet pattern will be possible starting around Tuesday into the middle of next week. In the tropics, there are two tropical disturbances between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, both with a low chance to become depressions or storms over the next five days. Hurricane season peaks in two weeks.